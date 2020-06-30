Tremont Mortgage Trust's (NASDAQ:TRMT) manager agrees to extend the waiver of its annual base management fee starting July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The annual base management fee equals 1.5% of TRMT's equity as measured for the applicable period.

In addition, TRMT will have no obligation to pay an incentive management fee for the 2020 calendar year.

In total, Tremont Realty Advisors LLC is expected to forgo ~$3.1M in base and incentive management fees for the 30 months of the waiver period.

“We believe obtaining this additional fee waiver underscores our alignment with shareholders who have seen reduced quarterly distributions as a result of our proactive measures to preserve capital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said TRMT President and CEO David Blackman.