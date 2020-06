Winkler succeeds Gino Bonanotte, who has decided to retire from MSI on Dec. 31, 2020.

The move is effective July 1.

Most recently, Jason Winkler served as senior vice president leading finance for the products and sales group, including the video security business and global finance teams.

MSI reaffirms its Q2 guidance of a decline of (17%) to (14%) y/y and its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.18 to $1.27 (consensus: $1.19).

Shares (MSI +1.4% )

Press Release