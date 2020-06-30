Affinity Metals raises private placement offer by $1M

Affinity Metals (OTC:ARIZF) announced that it will be offering an additional non-brokered private placement of ~4.5M units at the price of $0.22/unit for gross proceeds of $1M, if the offering is fully subscribed.

Each unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant may be exercised for one additional common share at a price of $0.33 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

