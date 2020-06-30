T2 Biosystems has completed the validation of its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, its molecular test for COVID-19. Commercial launch is underway under emergency use authorization

The T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel runs on the Company’s T2Dx Instrument, an automated, random access system capable of performing seven tests simultaneously. Provides sample-to-answer results in less than two hours, utilizing a nasopharyngeal swab sample.

Additionally, the company announced interim Q2 earnings and estimates revenue in the range of $2.4M - $2.6M, compared to $1.8M in the prior year period.

At the end of the period, expects cash and cash equivalents of ~$36.5M.