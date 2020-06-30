Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business rose at a compound annualized rate of 10.6% in May to $3.49T.

Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate increased 19 basis points to 0.89% in May and multifamily serious delinquency rate rose 41 bps to 0.47%.

As of May 31, 2020, 7.1% of Fannie's single-family guaranty book of business based on unpaid principal balance had received forbearance, the vast majority of which were related to COVID-19; 26% of these loans in forbearance were still current.

1.1% of its multifamily guaranty book of business based on UPB had received forbearance, the vast majority of which were related to COVID-19.