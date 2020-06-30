DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) refinances its only material near-term debt obligation by closing on a $48M mortgage loan secured by the Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown.

The proceeds were used to repay the existing $52.5M mortgage secured by the hotel; the new loan matures in January 2022 with an option to extend maturity to January 2023; it bears interest at LIBOR + 325 basis points over a 100 bps LIBOR floor.

"This new loan further bolsters DiamondRock's balance sheet and provides financial flexibility during the current disruption in travel demand caused by COVID-19," said President and CEO Mark W. Brugger.

The company now has $45.3M of debt due in 2022, $333.3M due in 2023, $423.3M due in 2024, and $290.0M due in 2025.

