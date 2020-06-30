Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) promotes senior VP of operations Lyle Williams to Executive VP and CFO, succeeding Pablo Mercado, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Williams, who was overseeing drilling, subsea, production equipment and valve solutions, joined Forum in 2007 after previously working for Cameron International.

Forum also names Neal Lux as Executive VP of Operations with oversight of all Forum operating segments.

Lux joined the company in 2017 following the acquisition of the Global Tubing joint venture.