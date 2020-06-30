Welltower (WELL +1.0% ) boosts the maximum amount of notes it will repurchase under its tender offer to $426.2M, the amount that were tendered as of the early tender deadline.

Some $265.4M of 3.950% notes due 2023 were tendered and $160.9M of 3.750% notes due 2023 were tendered as 5:00 PM on June 29, 2020.

Total consideration for the 3.950% notes was $1,079.42 per $1,000 principal amount and for the 3.750% notes was $1,054.96 per $1,000 principal.

It's the second time that the REIT increased the maximum amount it would repurchase. On June 16, it boosted the amount of notes it would purchase to $400M from $300M.