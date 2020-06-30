Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) gets ~$71.4M from its investment in Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) upon closing of the chain's initial public offering and expects to use its share of proceeds primarily to reduce debt.

During Q2, Kimco expects to recognize a pretax gain of $55M-$65M from the sale of the Albertsons shares through the IPO.

That's in addition to the $125M-$135M gain the company previously said it expects to recognize from Albertsons repurchasing common stock from existing shareholders.

Kimco's remaining stake in Albertsons is valued at ~$628.2M based on the remaining 39.8M shares of ACI common stock it holds.

Kimco will recognize a gain of ~$524.7M on the mark-to-market of its remaining investment in Albertsons based on today’s closing share price. The gains won't affect Kimco's FFO.

Since its initial investment in Albertsons, Kimco has invested a total of ~$207M while realizing a total of $569M in proceeds.

