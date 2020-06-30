The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8.16M barrels of oil for the week ending June 26.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.46M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 2.64M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 164K barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 2.7M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

August WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $39.66/bbl after settling at $39.27/bbl earlier today.