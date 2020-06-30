CTO Realty Growth (NYSEMKT:CTO) announces sale of its two-tenant, non-gas 7-Eleven property located in Dallas, Texas, for a sales price of ~$2.4M, reflecting an exit cap rate of ~6.08%.

CTO Realty closed the sale of its Bank of America ground lease located in Monterey, California, for a sales price of ~$9M, reflecting an exit cap rate of ~3.28%.

Total gain on the sale for both dispositions is ~$3.8M, or $0.62 per share, after tax. The proceeds are expected to be part of a future Section 1031 like-kind exchange.