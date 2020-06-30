Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) +3% after-hours following a 6% surge in regular trading after CNBC reported that the company expects to pass the remaining Federal Aviation Administration milestones needed for final regulatory approval to conduct regular spaceflights after completing 1-2 more rocket-powered test flights.

Virgin Galactic had cleared 24 of the FAA's 29 milestones toward the license as of May, and the company also has its own set of test objectives to complete, some of which it says are separate from the FAA's milestones.

Vertical Research reiterated its Buy rating and $29 price target on the stock, as analyst Darryl Genovesi expects Virgin Galactic's next major milestone will be its reveal of the spacecraft's cabin, which could come "sooner rather than later in the summer," with the company expected to resume rocket-powered flights after that.

The company jumped last week when it said it completed a second test flight from its commercial headquarters at Spaceport America, New Mexico.