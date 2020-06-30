Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) guides for a Q1 operating loss of $346.7M compared with year-ago earnings of $9.3M, and a net loss of $230.3M vs. a loss of $104.1M in the prior-year period.

Rosehill recorded $333.8M in impairment expense for the quarter, citing weaker prices of oil and natural gas liquids during and the removal of proved undeveloped reserves.

The company is delaying the filing of its 10-Q and says there is "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as going concern.

Rosehill recently entered into a second forbearance extension agreement with lenders.