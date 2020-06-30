MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) +38% AH to merge with MedAvail, with MedAvail being the surviving entity, and to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The combined company will focus on advancing MedAvail's network of in-clinic pharmacies, while the current MYOS muscle health business will be spun off as a private company.

MedAvail will pay the spun-out business $2M in cash and issue a promissory note for an additional $3M.

MYOS's current muscle health business, will own ~3.5% of the combined company, MedAvail will own ~96.5%.

The transaction is expected to close by end of the year, if among others, MedAvail is able to complete a financing of at least $30M concurrently with the closing of the Merger.

Following the merger, Ed Kilroy is expected to be appointed as CEO of the combined company.