Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has extended the deadline for bids on the land and minerals it is selling in Wyoming and Colorado by a week until July 8, the Wyoming governor's office says.

Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board will hold a public hearing before deciding if it will bid on the properties, a spokesman for the governor says.

Occidental, the largest private landowner in the state of Wyoming, acquired the assets as part of its 2019 purchase of Anadarko; the company once hoped to fetch ~$700M in a sale.