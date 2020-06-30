U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) will restart the No. 6 blast furnace at its Gary Works steel mill in Indiana after the July 4 weekend, nearly two months after it was idled, Argus reports.

The 1.36M st/year blast furnace was idled at the end of April as part of several closures that at one point took more than 19M st/year of flat-rolled steel capacity offline, as automakers and other steel-consuming manufacturers shut down as COVID-19 spread across the U.S.

The restart comes as Cleveland-Cliffs reportedly prepares to restart its AK Steel Dearborn steel mill in Detroit and NLMK Indiana begins firing up its electric arc furnace after a nearly month-long outage.

