The Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:RUBI), following its merger with Telaria, is now "Magnite."

That follows a merger that wrapped on April 1 with the company electing to take its time on a rebrand.

It's a tie-up that brought together two companies who needed to find a new way forward in a hotly competitive and evolving ad-tech space. (With the industry rushing to add CTV capabilities, it also brought Telaria's CTV expertise to Rubicon's top sell-side ad platform.)

The company's ticker symbol will change from RUBI to MGNI on July 1, trading on Nasdaq.