Over the past 16 weeks, total beverage alcohol sales are up 26.0% Y/Y per Nielsen data, led by spirits (+34.9%) and wine (+29.0%). The demand is showing little signs of tapering off, with total beverage sales up 25.4% for the week ended 6/20.

Beer sales were up a strong 21.4% during the 16-week period, with the super premium category outpacing the craft category. YTD off-premise beer category sales are up 16%.

"Hard seltzer dollar sales grew 234% (W/W), marking a slight slowdown relative to the ~250% growth seen in the prior week, though still robust and by far the healthiest category in total beverage alcohol. This strong growth resulted in a 10%+ share of the category for the fifth consecutive week," updates Cowen beverage analyst Vivien Azer.

While off-premise sales have been strong, on-premise sales are just starting to come back, including an opening pubs in the U.K. later this week.

