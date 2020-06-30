Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) slipped, with August WTI settling -1.1% to $39.27/bbl and September Brent closed -1.4% to $41.27/bbl, but not enough to dent a 92% rise over the quarter for U.S. oil in the largest quarterly percentage gain since the 1990 Gulf War.

But the rebound came after prices suffered their biggest quarterly percentage drop on record in data going back to 1983, and U.S. oil prices ended H1 with a 36% loss.

"The energy rebound is showing signs of stalling... as traders assess the threat of the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the looming possibility of more economic shutdowns in the back half of the year," Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research, tells MarketWatch.

