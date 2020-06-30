Alaskan officials yesterday approved the sale of BP's oil and gas leases in the state to Hilcorp Energy as part of a previously announced $5.6B deal.

Still pending is state approval of BP's nearly 50% ownership in the Trans Alaska Pipeline System, which runs from Prudhoe Bay in the north to Valdez on Alaska's southern coast; a decision by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska is expected in September.

The sale involves "some risk and potential liability to the state," but its benefits outweigh the risks, according to officials from Alaska's departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation.

Alaska North Slope production peaked in 1988 at 2M bbl/day but slumped down to just 390K bbl/day in June, with 286K bbl/day from Prudhoe Bay and satellite fields, partly due to coronavirus-related reductions.