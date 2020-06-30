Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., the third Latin American airline to seek court protection as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on air travel.

Latin America's two largest airlines, Chile's LATAM Airlines (OTCPK:LTMAQ) and Colombia's Avianca (NYSE:AVH), filed for Chapter 11 in May.

Aeromexico saw the number of passengers it carried plunge by more than 90% as governments grounded flights and travelers stayed home.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) holds a 49% stake in Aeromexico and a 20% stake in LATAM.