Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) has priced its initial public offering above range, at $22/share, and increased its size.

It's now offering 78,302,272 shares, up from a planned 65.75M. And underwriters have been granted a 30-day greenshoe option to buy almost an additional 11.75M shares at the IPO price.

That makes for a total raise of $1.72B before the greenshoe. It had marketed the IPO at $19-$21/share.

Subsidiaries of Cannae Holdings, Black Knight, and CC Capital Partners are investing $200M, $100M and $100M respectively in a concurrent private placement at a price per share equivalent to $21.67.