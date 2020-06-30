Boeing (NYSE:BA) failed to submit certification documents to the Federal Aviation Administration describing changes to the MCAS flight control system that was faulted in two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX, according to a government watchdog report.

The flight control system was "not an area of emphasis" because Boeing presented it to the FAA as a modification of the jet's existing speed trim system, with limited range and use, says the report by the Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General set to be made public Wednesday.

Boeing kept the FAA in the dark on significant changes to MCAS, and changes to the system that automatically pushed down the plane's nose were not fully communicated to FAA officials, which led them to focus on other issues with the plane, the report says.