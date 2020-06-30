AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has yet again extended the early tender deadline on its private exchange offers and consent solicitations.

The offers are to exchange outstanding senior subordinated notes for new 12% cash/PIK second-lien secured notes due 2026.

After extending the deadline to June 22, AMC had extended it again to June 30.

It's now set a deadline of 11:59 p.m. NYC time on July 7.

Validly tendered so far: 8.43% of its 6.375% senior subordinated notes due 2024; 1.88% of its 5.75% senior subordinated notes due 2025; 3.4% of its 5.875% senior subordinated notes due 2026; and 2.34% of its 6.125% senior subordinated notes due 2027.