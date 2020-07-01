"#BREAKING: A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw. This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force," according to a tweet from the Hong Kong Police Force.

The new law stipulates that a person who "undermines national unification" of Hong Kong with the mainland will face punishment of up to life in prison, depending on the severity of the offense.

The development is likely to add to the recent tensions seen between the U.S. and China. Overnight, the FCC officially designated Huawei and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY) as national security threats to "America's communications networks - and to our 5G future."

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK