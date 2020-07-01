Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is entering grocery stores in mainland China through a partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which will begin selling the meatless burger patties at its innovation-driven Freshippo chain.

The company already entered the mainland via a restaurant deal with Starbucks back in April and has expanded its products to Yum China's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

The news may go some way in helping shares of Beyond Meat, which have slipped about 10% over the past week after McDonald's ended a trial of its meatless burger in Canada.