Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is facing delays of between four weeks and two months for mass production of the four models in its 5G lineup after postponements caused by factory lockdowns and workplace absences during the pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Despite the situation, Apple is now less likely to face a worst-case scenario of postponing the launch until 2021 - the situation it was in three months ago - as suppliers work overtime to make up for lost time.

The tech giant has also asked suppliers to build more than 45M older models for the second half of 2020, in a move to shield the company in case of any delays to the 5G iPhones.