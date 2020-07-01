ObsEva's (NASDAQ:OBSV) partner Yuyuan BioScience Technology has submitted a pre-IND meeting request for nolasiban to the Center for Drug Evaluation at the Chinese National Medical Products Administration.

Nolasiban, a novel, oral oxytocin receptor antagonist, is being developed for improving clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization.

As per the partnership agreement, Yuyuan has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize nolasiban in China. This submission represents the first milestone in the process to enable a Phase 1 and Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in China.