The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement includes tighter North American content rules for autos, new intellectual property protections, prohibitions against currency manipulation and new laws for digital commerce.

American companies can also launch disputes with Canada and Mexico over access to dairy, energy and the biotech market.

It comes as all three countries are mired in a deep recession, cutting their April goods trade flows - normally about $1.2T annually - to the lowest monthly level in a decade.

USMCA will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, which took effect in 1994 and has been lambasted by President Trump as the "worst trade deal ever made."

