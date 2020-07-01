BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has begun commercializing XGEVA (denosumab) in China for the treatment of giant cell tumor of bone (GCTB).

This marks the first Amgen product transitioned to BeiGene since the commencement of the parties’ global strategic oncology collaboration in January 2020.

Amgen gained China approval for XGEVA in May 2019 for the treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with GCTB that is unresectable or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity.

In addition, a sNDA for XGEVA as a prevention for skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma and bone metastases from solid tumors has been accepted in China April 2020 and is currently under review.