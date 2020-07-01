Taking a different path compared to most European countries, Sweden has kept much of its society open by recommending social distancing and self-isolation rather than imposing a lockdown.

The strategy has resulted in a much higher death rate than in neighboring countries, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Sweden's top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, has defended the strategy, arguing that it's the only practical way to handle the pandemic in the long run, and that lockdowns come at an avoidable cost and won't prevent the virus from returning.

On the economic front... Sweden's central bank held its benchmark rate at 0% overnight and expanded its asset purchase program.

