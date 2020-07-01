"Mrs. Butterworth's was really architected to resemble a loving grandmother, but we can understand how some people may view it differently, may find it offensive," Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) CEO Sean Connolly told CNBC.

"The horrific violence, the racial justice, we and other companies have to up our game when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and that starts with listening and it starts with being more aware and sensitive. And that’s really what this Mrs. Butterworth's review is all about."

Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's, Cream of Wheat have also revealed plans to rebrand in recent weeks, while several companies have either pulled or said they alter the names of their skin-lightening creams.