Elbit Systems wins ~$53M contract
Jul. 01, 2020 Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has won a contract worth ~$53M to provide and integrate intelligence suites onboard vessels of the Navy of a country in Southeast Asia.
- The contract will be performed over a two-year period.
- Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, said: "There is growing demand for our maritime solutions. I believe that the unique combination of a diverse portfolio of operational systems and groundbreaking technological innovation enables us to effectively address the evolving needs of maritime forces."
- Press release