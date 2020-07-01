Elbit Systems wins ~$53M contract

Jul. 01, 2020
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has won a contract worth ~$53M to provide and integrate intelligence suites onboard vessels of the Navy of a country in Southeast Asia.
  • The contract will be performed over a two-year period.
  • Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, said: "There is growing demand for our maritime solutions. I believe that the unique combination of a diverse portfolio of operational systems and groundbreaking technological innovation enables us to effectively address the evolving needs of maritime forces."
  Press release
