Futures steady as the third quarter begins

Where are stocks headed for Q3? Many traders and investors have been asking that question over the past few weeks, but the moment has finally arrived.

So far equities appear to be starting on a tepid note, with futures largely unchanged for most of the night following the best three months in more than 20 years. The massive rally has been fueled by the Fed's aggressive support for financial markets and signs of an early recovery in economic activity.

Later in today's session, we will get minutes of the FOMC's most recent monetary policy meeting, when the central bank signaled plans to keep rates close to zero for years, as well as the latest monthly data on U.S. manufacturing.