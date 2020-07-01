Fujifilm Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIF) partners with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and Global Response Aid (GRA) for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan Tablets (favipiravir), an influenza drug developed by its unit, for a potential treatment of COVID-19.

Under the tripartite agreement, Fujifilm grants Dr. Reddy’s the exclusive rights of manufacturing and both Dr. Reddy’s and GRA the rights to develop, sell and distribute Avigan in all countries other than Japan, China and Russia.

Fujifilm would receive an upfront license fee and royalties on sales from Dr. Reddy’s and GRA.

In addition, Fujifilm will grant Dr. Reddy’s the right to use Avigan’s patents of formulation and manufacturing method.