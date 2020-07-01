United States Department of the Treasury (UST) intends to provide a $700M loan to YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) maturing on September 30, 2024, under authorization provided by Subtitle A of Title IV of the CARES Act, for 29.6% fully diluted equity ownership in the company.

YRCW will receive a loan in two tranches: Tranche A of ~$350M for covering short-term contractual obligations for interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.5%, consisting of 1.5% cash and 2.0% payment in kind; Tranche B of ~$350M will be used for essential capital investment in trailers and tractors at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.5% in cash.

YRCW +126% PM.

