The FDA has accepted MediciNova's (NASDAQ:MNOV) IND for MN-166 (ibudilast) for prevention of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 and informs the company that it may proceed with the proposed clinical investigation of ibudilast.

The co-primary objectives of the Phase 2 clinical trial include the proportion of subjects free of respiratory failure, subjects’ change in clinical status measured by NIAID scale, and plasma cytokine levels after 7 days of treatment.

Secondary objectives include safety, tolerability, and the proportion of subjects free of respiratory failure on Day 14.