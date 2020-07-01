Macau gaming revenue sets record low as quarantines limit travel

Macau gross gaming fell by 97.0% Y/Y in June to $716M patacas, according to a release by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Wednesday.

The dismal month of revenue arrived after a COVID-19 flare-up in Beijing and with mandatory 14-day quarantines still in place for the Guangdong province and Hong Kong.

YTD Macau GGR is down 77.4% from the 2019 level to 33.7B patacas and the share prices of casino operators have underformed.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

