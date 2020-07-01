Is it a trend now? Mortgage applications cool again

MBA Mortgage Applications

Composite Index: -1.8% vs. -8.7% the previous week.

Purchase Index: -1.0% vs. -3.0%.

Refinance Index: -2.0% vs. -11.7%

30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.29% vs. 3.30%.

Despite the recent dips, purchase applications are up 15% Y/Y, and refinance volume is up 74% Y/Y.

The now two-week dip in mortgage apps, however, may be the sign of trouble ahead. On this week's Alpha Trader podcast, Danielle DiMartino Booth explained how there was an initial surge of home purchases driven by "people of means" looking to exit the cities for the suburbs. For everyone else though - perhaps delinquent on rent, perhaps out of job, or perhaps in a job in an industry under a ton of pressure - the prospects of a home purchase are far different.

Booth reminds that there's a big difference between applications and closings. Banks may not be foreclosing on anyone right now, but they are very much aware of the surge in delinquencies and what may soon be a large supply of homes coming back on the market. Credit standards are getting tighter by the day.