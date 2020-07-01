CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) enters into forbearance agreements on its credit agreement and with holders of more than 50% of its operating partnership's 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023.

The notes forbearance applies to the default resulting from the nonpayment of the $11.8M interest payment that was due and payable on June 1, 2020, including the failure to pay the interest payment by the end of the 30-day grace period.

Both forbearance agreements end on July 15, 2020 or when certain termination events occur, whichever is earlier.

CBL continues to hold talks with holders and lenders of the company's debt, however, there can be no assurance that it will be able to negotiate acceptable terms or reach an agreement regarding its debt.

Early in June, CBL said there's "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern after it skipped interest payments because many of its tenants aren't paying rent.