Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) amendments to loans and revolving credit facility include waivers of the existing quarterly financial covenants, an extension of the maturity date for $175M term loan, no immediate paydown on the revolving credit facility and certain restrictions relating to dividends, share repurchases, the incurrence of additional debt.

Additionally, the Company has completed loan modifications for seven of its eight secured mortgage loans and expects to complete a modification to its remaining mortgage loan in July.

The Company does not expect to pay a dividend for the balance of the year unless required to maintain REIT status.