Macy's (NYSE:M) reports revenue fell 45.2% Y/Y in Q2 to $3.02B to miss the expectations of analysts. Shares are down a fraction in premarket action.

While non-GAAP earnings topped estimates, GAAP results were particularly ugly as the company books a $3.1B non-cash goodwill charge. This led to GAAP EPS of -11.53 vs. non-GAAP of -2.03.

Gross margin fell to 17.1% of sales vs. 21.8% consensus.

CEO update: "Q1 of 2020 was challenging for the country, the industry and Macy's, Inc. While our stores are re-opened, we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the country for the remainder of the year. We do not anticipate another full shutdown, but we are staying flexible and are prepared to address increases in cases on a regional level. We are meeting our customers how and where they are shopping and have enhanced our fulfillment options and health precautions to ensure a safe and welcoming shopping experience."

The balance sheet was padded with cash as Macy's looks to ride out the pandemic.

Macy's isn't issuing guidance at this time, but notes stores continued to perform ahead of expectations through May and June, and the company's digital business sales remained strong across geographies.

