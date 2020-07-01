Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEMKT:MTNB) has commenced enrollment and started dosing patients in the ENHANCE-IT study and expects to resume dosing patients in the EnACT (Encochleated Oral Amphotericin for Cryptococcal Meningitis Trial) study imminently, following necessary regulatory approvals in Uganda.

Top line data from the ENHANCE-IT study of MAT9001 vs. Vascepa are expected in Q1 2021.

The first cohort of patients in EnACT trial is expected to be fully enrolled by early September, and cohort progression is expected during Q4.

Both studies had temporarily paused enrollment in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.