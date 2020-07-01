Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announces a new partnership with Sportradar to help it offer NFL in-game wagering options at retail betting locations and on the Barstool Sportsbook app.

Sportradar is a provider of sports data and content, including live NFL data.

The partnership will allow Penn National to use the official NFL play-by-play data feed for live in-game wagers on the company’s sports betting platforms.

The Barstool Sportsbook app is expected to launch in Q3.

PENN -1.70% premarket to $30.02 vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.75-$40.14.

Source: Press Release