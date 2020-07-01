The first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, EXCELLENCE, evaluating Anavex Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:AVXL) lead drug Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with Rett syndrome, a rare inherited neurological disorder occurring almost exclusively in girls that leads to severe impairments.

The primary endpoints of the 69-subject study are the changes from baseline to end of treatment in two metrics, Rett Syndrome Behavior Questionnaire and CGI-I score.

The estimated completion date is July 2021.

Orally available blarcamesine is a sigma-1 receptor (S1R) agonist. S1Rs play a key role in the modulation of neurotransmission. It is also being investigated for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease dementia and mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.