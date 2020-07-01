Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) completes the acquisition of its external manager, Annaly Management Company LLC, finalizing its transition to an internally managed REIT.

After the internalization, Glenn A. Votek will retire as senior advisor on Aug. 31, 2020, but will stay on the board.

Steven F. Campbell, who most recently served as head of business operations, was appointed chief operating officer.

NLY acquired the equity interests of the manager and its affiliates for a nominal cash purchase price of $1.00 and acquired all assets and liabilities of the manager, which were immaterial.

According to the internalization agreement, the company didn't pay any termination fees that would otherwise be payable with the termination of the management agreement.

