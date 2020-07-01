Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) amends its credit agreements to waive existing financial covenants through the end of Q1 2021 and to ease covenants through the end of Q2 2022.

Amends agreements governing its $650.0M senior unsecured revolving credit facility and $100M private placement senior notes.

Extends maturity of $242.6M of its $300M November 2021 debt to November 2022.

"The amendments and covenant waivers will provide us with the liquidity and flexibility to continue to reinvest in our hotels as well as to execute on any acquisition and investment opportunities," said CFO Raymond D. Martz.

The amended agreements allow PEB to pay quarterly preferred equity dividend payments and a 1 cent per share quarterly common dividend during the waiver period as long as it's in compliance with loan agreements.

They also give the company the flexibility to complete new acquisitions and other investments and complete up to $90M of capital improvements and redevelopment projects during the waiver period.

There are limitations during the waiver period on common share repurchases and certain required prepayments following capital issuances or property dispositions.

