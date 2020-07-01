Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) announces a financing agreement with Oberland Capital and provides Q2 revenue.

Financing agreement provides up to $75M in three tranches with interest-only payments over seven years.

The Company drew $35M at closing on June 30, pursuant to its financing agreement with Oberland Capital.

Axogen is also subject to an additional quarterly royalty payment on the first $70M of annual revenue, beginning on September 30, 2021.

Additionally, Oberland Capital has the right to purchase up to $3.5M of common stock from Axogen at any time after closing of the financing agreement.

Preliminary Q2 revenue is estimated to be at least $21M (-21%Y/Y).

The Company will make its full Q2 report on August 5 and host a conference call that same day.