Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announces the acquisition of Empathy Wines for an undisclosed amount.

Empathy Wines is described as a high-performing, digitally-native wine brand that focuses on producing high quality, sustainably made wines directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform.

The company says the acquisition aligns with its wine and spirits vision to be a bold and innovative, high-end portfolio of distinctive brands and products that deliver exceptional consumer experiences.

As part of the transaction, the Empathy Wines brand will be integrated into STZ's wine and spirits brand portfolio.

Yesterday, Nielsen data indicated that wine sales are booming in the U.S.

Source: Press Release