In a filing, II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) raises its fiscal Q4 revenue guidance from $650-700M to $710-740M, above the $680.92M consensus estimate.

The improved outlook joins the recent stock offerings and silicon carbide deal with GE to drive some price target increases.

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight) says IIVI has "one of the most attractive 12-24 month risk/rewards in our coverage," though the recent rally baked in some of the upside.

The firm is "encouraged by traction with growth materials" and the "dampening of leverage concerns" despite the dilution from the offerings. The GE deal helps "paint a rosier picture" for IIVI over the next 12 to 24 months.

Susquehanna (Neutral) raises IIVI from $50 to $54, calling the 'stealth' positive revenue pre-announcement a "huge beat" that's near-term constructive for the stock.

IIVI shares are up 0.1% pre-market to $47.25. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.